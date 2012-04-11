Shares in ZincOx Resources fall over 10 percent after the company says progress in commissioning its flagship Korean Recycling Plant (KRP) has been slower than anticipated and production from the plant is expected only in May.

The commissioning is being held back due to problems in the operation of the combustion system for a furnace, the company says in a statement. According to ZincOx's website, the plant is being developed in two equal phases, the first of which is at a cost of $110 million.

"The group has announced a disappointing further delay in the commissioning of the KRP, after assuring the market on April 2 that production would occur in a fortnight," FinnCap analyst David Buxton says.

