Shares in Grainger rise 5 percent after the property investor forecasts stronger sales in the first-half than a year ago.

Grainger says it expects sales of its vacant units in the UK to be more than the last year's value and German sales to be broadly in line.

"We anticipate both rental income and fee income to have grown, predominantly due to our portfolio acquisitions of HI Tricomm and the GenInvest portfolio and the growth in our partnership arrangements respectively," the company says in a statement.

Numis says Grainger's update "shows that the group is making progress across all the key areas of its business. Rents are growing strongly, values of sales are ahead of September 2011 values and net debt is now starting to fall given the group is a net seller of property."

For more, click on

To see Grainger's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net