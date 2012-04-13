Shares of Tethys Petroleum rise 17 percent after the oil and gas explorer completes its first shipment of commercial oil production through a key terminal in Kazakhstan.

The opening of the Aral oil terminal will allow the Central Asia-focused company to initially double production to about 4,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), it says in a statement.

"I think the market had been expecting that start-up for sometime, there had been some delays, and seeing it really happening reassures everybody," FirstEnergy Capital analyst Stephane Foucaud says.

Foucaud also says the revenue generated from the project would be material to a company of Tehtys' size and allow it to fund its exploration programme.

The company has a market value of about $230 million.

" ... Without that cash coming from that production, they can't basically drill all the wells that they planned to drill this year," the analyst says.

