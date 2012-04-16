Shares in Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd fall as much as 18 percent after the gold exploration company says the implementation of its Tulkubash project in Kyrgyzstan will be delayed until late 2013.

The project was scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2013.

"They may end up producing more than their earlier guidance. But people are looking at production delay and not looking at the potential increase," Westhouse Securities analyst Rob Broke says.

The brokerage, which has a "strong buy" rating and a price target of 72 pence on the company's stock, says the rating is under review.

