April 16 Oxford BioMedica's shares rise 14 percent after the company says a study for its ProSavin drug to treat Parkinson's disease meets its primary endpoint.

The phase I/II study, which evaluated three ascending dose levels in fifteen patients with Parkinson's disease, met its primary endpoint and showed ProSavin to be safe and well tolerated.

A similar study in December had proved to be disappointing after data showed patients taking a higher dose of ProSavin did not show a greater improvement than those taking a lower dose.

Analyst Stefan Hamill at Peel Hunt says results reported on Monday are slightly better than results in December: the effect has gone up from 24 percent to 30 percent in six patients at six months, but that's still lower than some of the lower doses.

"(But) it is very encouraging, it's safe; had there been any safety signals you would have been talking about writing this off, but I think we are in this middle ground where they need to do more work," he says.

To see Oxford BioMedica's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://abhishek.takle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net