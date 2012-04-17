Shares in British oil firm Soco International fall as much as 7 percent after Credit Suisse downgrades the stock, saying the company's Te Giac Trang (TGT) field in Vietnam is a complex reservoir system, with joint venture management challenges.

The brokerage, which downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "neutral," says the company may need few months of production data to come to improve its understanding of the field.

"Around 85 percent of Soco's valuation is based on the TGT field ... We believe the TGT field either offers concentrated risk exposure to a single project with technical complexities and JV management challenges, or optionality on potential M&A upside," analysts write in a note.

The project is operated by Hoang Long Joint Operating Co.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net