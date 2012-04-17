Sepura Plc's shares rise as much as 17 percent to a more than three-year high after the British digital radio maker says it expects full-year profit to beat market expectations and gets ATEX (atmospheres explosives) certification for its higher-margin STP8X device.

The company, whose digital radios are used mainly by emergency services, says the first 1,350 STP8X radios were delivered during the fourth quarter.

"There was some uncertainty whether that revenue would fall under fiscal 2012 or into early fiscal 2013, these products(STP8X radios) have a much higher growth margin, which boosted the bottom line," says Liberum Capital analyst Eoin Lambe.

For more, click on

To see Sepura's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm:// karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net