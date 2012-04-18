Promethean World shares fall about 17 percent after the interactive learning technology firm says budget cuts by public schools in the United States hit its first quarter.

The interactive whiteboard maker says first-quarter revenue fell 14.4 percent to 35.9 million pounds ($57.18 million), dragged by a 40 percent fall in revenue from North America.

Promethean, which derives more than two-thirds of its revenue from schools in the United States, expects market conditions in the United States and Europe to remain difficult, with 2012 revenue more weighted to the second half.

"The company is keeping its expectations intact, but with visibility limited in the US, we feel it prudent to trim our US sales forecasts," says Investec Securities analyst Julian Yates.

The bank has downgraded the company's shares to "hold" from "buy."

($1 = 0.6279 British pounds)

