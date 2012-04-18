Shares in Speedy Hire Plc fall 2.8 percent after the provider of tools and equipment on hire says events like the Olympics and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations would hurt its business in the first half of 2013.

The company says these events would lead to trading restrictions, disruption to construction projects in London for two months and reduction in trading days in June, which is traditionally a holiday-free period.

"The precise details of these trading restrictions weren't known to the company until six months back. A new finance director also comes in and she is going to re-assess things now. So, it is a combination of these two factors that one sees today," Oriel Securities analyst Mark Howson says.

"There is more of a disappointment than anticipation in the share prices this morning. Shares currently are trading at a 20 percent discount to the tangible NAV of 33 pence."

