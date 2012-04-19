Shares in British electronic component maker e2v technologies' rise nearly 9 percent after the company says it expects its full-year trading performance to come in at the upper end of its expectations.

"E2v's pre-close trading update highlights trading ahead of our expectations at all lines," Investec Securities analyst Chris Dyett says.

Dyett raises his earnings expectations for E2V and also lifts his price target on the stock to 200 pence from 155 pence.

The analyst retains a "buy" rating on the stock

