Shares in SkyePharma add 1.8 percent after the company says it has recieved a $10 million milestone payment from Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc , following the launch of post-surgical pain drug Exparel in the United States.

Exparel was a part of SkyePharma's injectable business that Pacira had acquired in January 2007.

"It's quite surprising really (theshare movement), everyone knew they were going to receive the milestone because Exparel was launched, " says Edison Investment Research analyst Jacob Plieth.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug on Oct. 31, 2011. SkyePharma's shares rallied 25 percent on the day of the approval.

Under the terms of the deal, SkyePharma is entitled to receive additional milestone payments of up to $52 million and 3 percent of sales.

