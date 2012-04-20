Shares of oil firm Bahamas Petroleum Company fall as much as 26 percent after several local online media reports raise fears the company's drilling permits that expire on Saturday may not be renewed.

A report by the Nassau Guardian, a local Bahamas publication, quotes the country's Prime Minister as saying he would not permit oil drilling in the Bahamas if he returned to power in the following elections.

A second report, by the Democratic National Alliance, a political party in the fray in the elections, added to the negative tone, ahead of elections in early May.

"The DNA believes in empowering Bahamians. Under a DNA government all Bahamians will thrive. We will not negotiate secret deals where only a few Bahamians profit. We will not allow foreign companies to reap hundreds of millions dollars in profits and leave the scraps for Bahamians," the report cited DNA leader Branville McCartney as saying.

The company is not immediately reachable for comment by Reuters.

The company, whose portfolio comprises five exploration licences in the Bahamas, is the second-most heavily traded stock on the London Stock Exchange on Friday with over 47 million shares changing hands by midday.

"(The Bahamas are) all their assets, so if they were effectively extrapolated, then it would leave them with nothing," Steve Main, a private client manager at Killik & Co, says. "It would be a big loss for the company and it would be incredibly negative."

The company says the Bahamas government will renew its licences for another three years if it commits to drill and spud a well by April 26, 2013.

"Investors are nervous with the group's oil drilling permit for the Bahamas due to expire on April 21. There's no indication either way yet about whether it will be renewed, but that doesn't stop the speculation," one London-based trader says.

