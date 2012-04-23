(Removes reference to gross oil-in-place volumes at Shaikan discovery) Shares in oil and gas company Gulf Keystone's rise more than 4 percent after it says an exploration oil well in Iraq achieved positive flow rates.

The Kurdistan-focused company says the testing programme at Shaikan-4 well has helped the company achieve total maximum aggregate flow rates of 24,000 barrels of oil per day.

"The company is set to move forward with a full development programme and this announcement will provide the government with an assurance that Gulf Keystone is proving up the resource base to achieve this objective," Investec Securities analyst Stuart Joyner says.

Following the testing, Shaikan-4 will be tied to the Shaikan-1 and Shaikan-3 extended well test facility.

