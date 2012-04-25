Ferrochrome producer International Ferro Metals Ltd's shares rise over 9 percent after the company says its third quarter was helped by South African utility Eskom's electricity buy-back programme and cost savings.

The company says production of ferrochrome -- an essential ingredient in stainless steel -- fell 5 percent to 48,762 tonnes due to a planned shutdown at two of its furnaces to help Eskom manage tight electricity supply.

The Sydney, Australia-based company says it will only restart its furnaces by June and not May as planned, due to the net financial benefit from the Eskom agreement.

The company expects higher European and U.S. spot prices in the April to June quarter due to tightening of supply.

"IFL... represents an interesting counter cyclical investment opportunity, with the capability to generate significant cash flows on higher ferrochrome prices," says Canaccord Genuity analyst Jeremy Dibb.

