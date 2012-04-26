Shares in Howden Joinery Group Plc rise as much as 7 percent after the UK kitchen supplier says its sales for four months to April 14 are up about 6 percent, with like-for-like sales increasing 4 percent.

The company also says it has opened a new depot and 19 more will follow this year. It now trades from 510 depots in the UK.

"The positive news is that the company continues with its plans to open 20 new depots this year. Having previously halted openings in the face of more testing times post the financial crash, this implies a higher comfort level with the overall economic outlook, despite the caution expressed in the statement," Investec analyst David Jeary says.

