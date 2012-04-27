Shares in Nighthawk Energy rise as much as 26 percent after the U.S.-focused shale oil producer says early results from its Jolly Ranch project in Colorado suggest lower development risks and costs.

The U.S.-focused company is the top percentage gainer on the London Stock Exchange at 0800 GMT on Friday.

"The board are encouraged by these early results and are seeking to accelerate the planned drilling of new wells. Selection of well locations, permitting work and assessment of rig requirements is now underway," the company says in a statement.

The company's first-quarter operation update demonstrates that it is turning a corner with respect to its shale oil operations on the Jolly Ranch project in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado following the start of a comprehensive well workover programme and sub-surface study as operator of the asset, Westhouse Securities analysts say.

"It shows a better result than we were expecting and it is possible that the majority of these wells will be producible in the near term. Importantly, the company notes that production will be achievable without the use of hydraulic fracturing thereby saving time and money," the analysts say.

For more, click on

To see Nighthawk Energy's statement, click on

Reuters messaging rm://monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net