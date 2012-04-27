AZ Electronic Materials shares fall as much as 4 percent after the company reports a fall in first-quarter revenue and says challenging conditions of 2011 continued throughout January-March.

The company, which makes chemicals for memory chips and Apple Inc's iPad displays, says revenue fell 4 percent to $184 million.

However, analysts remain relative upbeat on the stock in the medium-term, with AZ Electronics saying its outlook for the full year remains unchanged and that it expects to grow quarter-on-quarter this year assuming no adverse change in demand for electronic devices.

"They've always had that, the bottom line is that they have always pointed out to down start (to the) year and an improving second half in particular," says Societe Generale analyst Peter Clark.

By 1141 GMT, shares in AZ Electronics are down 1.6 percent, underperforming a 0.2 rise in the FTSE 350 chemicals sector.

