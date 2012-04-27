UK Coal Plc's shares rise 13 percent after the company posts its first profit in four years, a month after the company warned it could close Britain's largest coal mine as part of restructuring efforts aimed at turning around its debt-laden business.

"Full-year results demonstrated that new management is having a positive operational impact," Numis Securities analyst Howard Seymour says in a note to clients.

"However, this must take a back seat to the frank view from the chairman that fundamental restructuring of the group is essential."

The analyst says the restructuring looks "sensible", but cautions that at this stage it is not possible to predict its impact or outcome.

"We therefore retain our 'under review' recommendation, but continue to believe that asset value is materially above the current share price," he says.

