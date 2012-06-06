Phone directories company Yell Group's shares rise as much as 17 percent after Citigroup raises its rating on the company to "neutral" following a sell-off that has wiped over two-thirds off the value of its stock so far this year.

Citigroup says the company is "doing the right things" by moving into general marketing and e-commerce services to offset the slide in its print business, but the brokerage cautions the outlook remains uncertain.

"Conceptually we think the move into general marketing and e-commerce services for SMEs is the right direction for Yell," analyst Thomas Singlehurst says.

Last month, the company reported a massive 1.42 billion pound ($2.18 billion) pretax loss for the year as it wrote down the value of its operations in the United States, the UK, Spain, Chile and Peru and said it would try to address its troubles with a restructuring, its second in a matter of months.

