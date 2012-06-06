Shares in semiconductor materials company IQE gains as much as 18 percent after the company says it will acquire the molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) wafer manufacturing unit of RF Micro Devices and secures a seven-year wafer supply agreement.

Under the wafer supply agreement, IQE will exclusively provide all of RF's MBE wafers and a majority of its metalorganic chemical vapour deposition (MOCVD) wafer requirements.

"They are getting a big customer they have never had," Liberium Capital's Eoin Lambe says.

"There is this technology called CPV which they are trying to get into, but to get into that they have to add lots and lots of capital expenditure, and through this deal they don't have to spend capital expenditure to get the capacity," Lambe adds.

