Shares in Filtronic jump as much as 19 percent after the mobile phone network equipment maker says it expects to make a profit for the year ended May 31 on better-than-expected performance from its broadband business and strong wireless sales.

"Filtronic has pulled it out of the bag. We had expected a 1 million pound loss, as revenue whizzed past our forecast," says Panmure Gordon analyst George O'Connor, who rates the stock a "buy".

"After beating demanding growth forecasts for the Wireless division and, now with a more favourable secular backdrop (4G growth), Filtronic looks well placed to accelerate earnings growth from here," O'Connor adds.

