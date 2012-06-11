Shares in UBM rise as much as 6 percent after Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital both become more upbeat on the company anticipating strong growth at its core events business.

Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating for the media and marketing services company's stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight" with an unchanged target price of 680 pence.

Meanwhile, BarCap raises its price target for UBM shares to 710 pence from 685 pence, repeating its "overweight" stance on the stock.

"Exhibitions should prove structurally sound, UBM's exposure to emerging markets implies good multi-year growth and there are mid-term opportunities for accretive merger and acquisitions," says BarCap analyst Nick Dempsey in a research note.

