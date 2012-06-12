Shares in Advanced Medical Solutions Group fall as much as 12 percent after the wound care products maker says it expects full-year revenue to come in below market expectations.

"This is a somewhat disappointing update, with the stock's premium rating offering no room for error," N + 1 Brewin analysts, who downgrade the stock to "reduce", write in a note.

"Although not a disaster by any means, forecast momentum has been negative for the last 6 months and we believe the shares are likely to soften this morning," the analysts add.

