Shares in Aquarius Platinum fall 8 percent to touch their lowest level since 2004, after Citi Investment Research & Analysis cuts its price target on the stock citing the company's announcement on Monday that it will suspend operations at its Marikana joint venture in South Africa.

Aquarius Platinum, the world's fourth-largest platinum producer, became the first major platinum producer to scale back activities in an industry whose problems have been mounting as costs soar and labour strife grips the sector. Its shares fell 11 percent on Monday.

"With the tough conditions prevailing at its South Africa mines, Aquarius Platinum is increasingly reliant on its Zimbabwean mine, Mimosa. However, Mimosa faces constant expropriation threats," Citi analysts say in a note, and lower their price target on the company's stock to 80 pence from 140 pence.

"In the short term, the closure may simply serve to remind investors of the serious problems that the South African platinum industry faces."

