Shares in Valiant Petroleum rise 10 percent after the North Sea-focused oil and gas company says it spudded its Tryfan exploration well, which the company estimates has gross prospective resources of 24 million barrels of oil equivalent.

"This looks like a low risk well that could be very material for Valiant," says Oriel Securities' Nick Copeman, who has a "buy" rating on the company's stock. "We estimate that an oil discovery at Tryfan could be worth up to 300 pence per share."

Separately, Jefferies also initiates coverage on Valiant Petroleum with a "buy" rating and a price target of 560 pence.

"Valiant offers investors significant oil price exposure with cash flows and earnings to support its investment program, solid balance sheet and attractive valuation," Jefferies' Laura Loppacher says in a note.

