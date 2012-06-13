Shares in Kewill rise 12 percent a day after the British software company recieved a last-minute bid which trumps an offer it had earlier recommended.

The latest bid, from private equity firm Symphony Technology Group, is 10 percent higher than the 96 pence a share offered by another buyout firm, Francisco Partners Funds and prompts the company to withdraw its recommendation of the Francisco bid and back Symphony's offer instead.

"Since 2010, trading has deteriorated and Kewill has announced the closure of part of its business - that is, it is smaller today," Peel Hunt analyst Paul Morland says in a note.

"With a second PE-backed bid on the table at 106p, we see little room for further upside," Morland says, saying a bid above 111 pence is unlikely even in this contested situation.

