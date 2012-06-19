Shares in Kentz Corp Ltd rise as much as 7 percent after the oilfield services provider says its backlog has grown to $2.5 billion at the end of May.

The company says two-thirds of the current backlog consists of reimbursable service contracts and that it has visibility of work until 2015.

"The shares appear to have been impacted recently by lower risk appetite in the markets, particularly in light of the provisioning that has hit competitors. Overall this positive statement should reassure investors somewhat that Kentz has not been exposed to the same issues," says Oriel Securities analyst Nick Copeman in a research note.

For more, click on

To see Kentz Corp's statement, click on

Reuters messaging rm://karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net