Shares in Gold Oil fall as much as 14 percent after the Latin America-focused oil and gas firm says it will provide a detailed update on the continuing farm-out process for its Block Z34 in Peru in the next two months.

The company also says that there have been certain delays during the drilling of the La Vega Este - 1 well on the Azar block in Columbia and drilling operations would continue for another two to three weeks.

However, analysts attribute the fall in stock price to lack of a detailed update on Block Z34 in Peru as it is seen as the company's largest block in terms of prospective resources.

"The key share price driver for the company is the farm outs for Block Z34 in Peru. In the last couple of months, the price shot up quite unexpectedly in expectation of this news coming out and it did not materialise. So the prices have come back again," Sam Wahab of Seymour Pierce, who rates the stock "buy" says.

"The company just for prudency sake has released a statement saying it is another 2-3 months away from announcing that just to ensure that people are kept in the loop. That's why the prices have come off."

