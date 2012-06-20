Shares in Rialto Energy rise 9 percent after the company says a well offshore Ivory Coast encountered oil and gas zones as expected.

Logging operations are currently being conducted at its Gazelle-P3 ST2 well and Rialto says it expects these to be concluded in the next three days.

"The well update, although preliminary as logging operations are still on-going, is welcome news following the mixed market reaction from the previous Gazelle-P3 well," FirstEnergy Global Research says in a note to clients.

To see Rialto Energy's statement, please click on

