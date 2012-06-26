Exane BNP Paribas maintains an "outperform" rating for Europe's capital goods sector and still sees share prices rising by an average of 16 percent even though earnings are expected to lag consensus as the industry faces weak order growth and macroeconomic uncertainty.

The broker revise s down its forecasts on the sector's 2012 and 2013 earnings per share (EPS) by an average 2 percent and 4 percent, respectively. It also cuts the sector's target prices by ar ound 7 percent.

"We acknowledge that in the short term the uncertainty about where earnings expectations will settle means that it may be too early to aggressively buy in to Capital Goods," it writes in a note to clients.

In spite of the short-term pressures, however, the sector remains good value both against other cyclical sectors and its own history, trading on 7.5 times 2013 consensus earnings before interest and tax estimates against its historical average of times 10.

"Europe's Capital Goods companies look well poised to perform against such a backdrop. The sector's geographic diversity provides significant exposure to the stronger areas of the world economy, while the current valuation look supportive," the note adds.

The broker cuts Schindler to "neutral" after a strong run and considers the other fairly valued. It suggests investors remain cautious on Alfa Laval, Assa Abloy, Siemens and wind turbine manufacturers, partly due to possible lower level of orders in the coming months.

In the 12-month view, the bank says it prefers Alstom, Schneider , Metso, GEA Group, Prysmian, IMI and Smiths Group, citing several favorable factors, such as a sound pipeline of orders, safer business model and better management.

