Shares in DS Smith Plc rise as much as 8 percent after the British packaging company says it remains confident about its prospects for the current year, despite the challening economic conditions in Europe.

The company's full-year pretax profit is up 44 percent on strong corrugated packaging sales in Europe.

"They are ready to go on with their acquisition of SCA Packaging. Business is in good shape. Balance sheet is in good shape. So they have done everything they should do with their existing business," Oriel Securities analyst Hector Forsythe writes in a note.

