Shares in Aminex rise 15 percent after the British explorer reports results of its Ntorya-1 well in the Ruvuma Basin onshore in southern Tanzania, and says the well flowed gas at a maximum rate of 20.1 million standard cubic feet per day, highlighting the strong commercial potential at the site.

"These results confirm expectations that commercial flow rates would be obtained, and we are highly encouraged by the presence of liquids, which indicates the potential that oil could be discovered in the onshore portion of the Ruvuma basin," Shore Capital's Craig Howie says.

