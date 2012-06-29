Shares in Promethean World drop nearly 50 percent after the interactive whiteboard maker says its full-year results will be significantly below previous expectations, hurt by lower demand particularly from the United States and Europe.

"Promethean will therefore continue to align its cost base to these tougher market conditions and this will lead to an exceptional charge in 2012," Promethean says in a statement.

The company's shares, which have lost about a third of their value since the beginning of this year, plummet to a life-low of 18 pence.

"The volatility evident in the company's end markets means that this is a very hard stock to value. The company also expects 2013 to be difficult," Peel Hunt analyst Alex Jarvis says, downgrading his rating for Promethean's stock to "sell" from "hold."

