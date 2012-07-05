Shares in Aurelian Oil & Gas fall 18 percent to touch a three-year low after the company says its Sosna-1 well in Poland did not flow when perforated.

The Eastern Europe-focused oil explorer and producer also says its previously announced strategic review is still on-going.

"The on-going review of the company's future will continue to dominate shareholders view of Aurelian, and the absence of any new information today may see the shares continue to languish," Seymour Pierce's Dougie Youngson says.

