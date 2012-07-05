Shares in Dunelm Group top the FTSE 250 leader board, up nearly 5 percent after the British homeware retailer reports strong growth in like-for-like sales in the fourth-quarter and forecasts full-year profit ahead of market expectations.

Though the fourth-quarter result was weather-assisted, it was still "an exceptional" quarter, Numis Securities' Andrew Wade says in a note, adding that the company shows a considerable outperformance versus the market.

"Dunelm remains a high quality proposition ... and a highly visible retail roll-out story."

