Shares in Egypt-focused gold miner Centamin's fall 10 percent after a local Egyptian paper cites an unnamed government source and says there are breaches in the company's concession agreement.

The share fall is a combination of both the reported breach of the agreement and events over the weekend surrounding the political situation in Egypt, but from the way the shares have reacted it has got a lot to do with the local press rumour in Egypt, Numis Securities analyst Andy Davidson says.

On Monday, Centamin says in a statement that there have been no breaches, nor has it received any notice of breaches and operations at its Sukari mine continue as normal.

On Sunday, Egypt's new president ordered a parliament dominated by his Islamist party to reconvene, challenging the authority of the generals who had dissolved the assembly in line with a court order.

