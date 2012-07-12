Shares in mining companies are among the biggest fallers on Britain's FTSE 100 index as investors cut their exposure to the sector ahead of quarterly growth data from China on Friday and production numbers from a number of big firms next week.

Economic growth in China, the world's largest metals consumer, is expected to have slowed further in the second quarter to 7.6 percent, its worst performance since the 2008/09 financial crisis, as investment, factory output and retail sales weakened across the board, a Reuters poll shows.

Miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Anglo American shed between 1.7 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively, compared to a 1.1 percent fall for the FTSE 100 ahead of their quarterly output updates.

Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse cut their price targets and estimates for the miners ahead of the reporting season and say the sector may see muted earnings on lower commodity demand and prices.

"Given the structural headwinds to earnings we believe investors should be selective and look for stocks that offer a strong combination of volume growth catalysts, good assets and lower execution risks," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The bank also downgrades its rating for BHP Billiton to "neutral" from "outperform", saying high capital expenditure would hurt the company's earnings. It expects a write-down of between $4 billion and $5 billion on BHP's shale and nickel assets.

