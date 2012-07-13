Shares in Britain's Booker Group shed 3.6 percent, the top FTSE 250 faller, as Shore Capital downgrades its rating for the cash and carry wholesaler to "sell" from "hold".

"If you compare Booker to UK food retailers, it's now trading on a very meaningful premium," says Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.

Shares in Booker, which focuses on caterers, independent retailers and small and medium businesses in the UK, have risen over 23 percent since the start of the year.

"We just feel that Booker's rating has gone high enough and that's why we've suggested investors bank their profit and move on," added Black.

Booker, which recently bought German retailer Metro AG's struggling British unit Makro, trades at 19.3 times forward earnings compared with an 8.8 median for its peers, according to Thomson Reuters data.

