Spectris shares rise 6.3 percent to 1,360 pence after the electrical engineering firm posts a 74 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit on strong demand from all its regions and end markets.

Numis Securities upgrades the stock, which is one of the top gainers on Britain's FTSE 250 index , to "buy" from "add".

"Spectris has released strong interim results (slightly ahead of expectations), highlighting continued strong trading with organic revenues up 21 percent for the first half of the year," Numis Securities says.

"We believe Spectris is well positioned to benefit from further demand and its high operational gearing and acquisition contribution gives scope for positive earnings momentum," adds the brokerage.

