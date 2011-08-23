Chime Communications' shares rise about 4 percent after the British marketing services group posts a better first-half profit.

"The advertising and sports divisions were the drivers of growth through strong new client business wins," Richard Nunn, an analyst with Charles Stanley, says in a note.

Sports division delivered growth with the increased focus on brands associating themselves with global sporting events, he adds.

The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock with a price target of 340 pence.

