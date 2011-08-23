Shares of H&T Group rise more than 10 percent to touch a lifetime high, making it one of the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange, after the British pawnbroker says it expects full-year results to be above the top end of current market expectations.

Arbuthnot Research now expects a full-year pretax profit of 19 million pounds, compared with its previous estimate of 16.8 million pounds.

"We view the pawnbroking industry to be one of the few areas of the economy to be benefiting from "Austerity Britain". As well as being good for trade, the ready availability of good locations at reasonable rents augurs well for future profitability," analyst Robert Sanders of Arbuthnot says in a note.

The brokerage maintains its "buy" rating and 400-pence price target on the stock.

Brewin Dolphin raises its price target on the stock to 420 pence from 400 pence, and also ups its forecast for full-year pretax profit to 18.5 million pounds from its previous estimate of 16.5 million pounds.

For more, click on

To see H&T's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://anirban.sen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net