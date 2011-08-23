Shares in Capital & Regional rise nearly 6 percent after the UK property fund manager posts a rise in first-half net asset value (NAV) and pretax profit, and says it will focus on recycling capital into its UK and German businesses.

"With ... near-term refinancing complete, Capital & Regional can look forward to adding value through selective development and acquisitions," says analyst Chris Millington of Numis Securities.

Millington, who has a price target of 55 pence on the stock and reiterates his "buy" rating, upgrades his full-year recurring pretax profit forecast to 16 million pounds from 14.6 million pounds.

For more please click on

Reuters messaging rm://juhi.arora.reuters.com@reuters.net