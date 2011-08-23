Shares in Kofax Plc gain as much as 5 percent after the British software provider enters into a $40 million credit facility with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, to support its growth initiatives.

"This gives Kofax greater firepower to make a significant acquisition, should the opportunity present itself, without issuing paper," says analyst Bob Liao Of Canaccord Genuity.

The three-year facility enhances Kofax's already strong cash position of about $98 million as of June 30.

The broker reiterates his "buy" recommendation on the stock and sees material upside to the share price, both through organic growth and acquisitions.

