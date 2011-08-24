Shares of Faroe Petroleum rise more than 15 percent, making it one of the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange, after the North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer finds oil at its first operated well in the west of Shetlands region.

"We believe Faroe offers investors one of the most exciting exploration portfolios in the AIM-listed E&P sector, with scope for substantial upside underpinned by a meaningful production base," Canaccord Genuity analysts say in a note.

Canaccord has a "buy" rating and a price target of 219 pence on the stock.

"Faroe continues to have an active exploration programme with the Butch exploration well due to reach TD in October and the T-Rex well due to spud in October," Oriel Securities says in a note. The brokerage maintains its "buy" rating on the stock.

For more, click on

To see Faroe's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://anirban.sen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net