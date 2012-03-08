Shares in Spirax-Sarco Engineering rise almost 5 percent after the company reports slightly better-than expected full-year results, driven by a strong show at its specialised pumps unit and higher demand in Asia Pacific.

"The high cost of energy, increasing environmental regulation and the trend to outsourcing by its customers should all provide good demand for Spirax's products. We remain fundamentally positive on Spirax," says Numis Securities' analyst Scott Cagehin.

The engineering firm, which generates 90 percent of its revenue from outside the UK, posted a 12 percent rise in revenue from its Asia Pacific markets.

"The model is resilient with wide diversification by customer, market and geography. These characteristics ... should enhance mid and long-term growth prospects," Ben Bourne of Liberum Capital says in a note.

