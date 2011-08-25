AZ Electronic Materials' shares rise 6 percent to 223.6 pence after the maker of speciality chemicals used in Apple's iPad, shrugs off softening demand for some of its products and expects to make further progress in the second half following a strong first half.

Brewin Dolphin says the company reported a strong set of results, reflecting the strength of its end markets and further market share gains.

"We see some merit in management's argument that AZ's earnings, whilst cyclical, are less volatile than many of its customers' (no exposure to volatile chip pricing; bias towards leading edge technologies)," the brokerage says.

"We expect to reduce our price target to reflect the recent sector de-rating and the less positive near-term outlook for the industry but remain at buy on a long-term view," Brewin adds.

