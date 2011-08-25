Shares in Huntsworth Plc fall as much as 10 percent, lagging a 0.1 percent stronger FTSE Smallcap index , after the British public relations firm posts a sharply lower first-half profit, prompting a rating downgrade from broker Altium Securities.

"It is taking significantly longer than anticipated to convert new international and multi-office business wins into revenue," the broker says in a note, cutting it rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy" with a price target of 65 pence.

