Shares in Topps Tiles drop almost 25 percent, making it the top loser on the London Stock Exchange, after the British tile and wood flooring retailer says it expects full-year earnings to be below analyst expectations as consumer confidence dwindles.

"We expect the housing market to remain subdued for the rest of the year and next; there is limited scope for material cost savings, and competition is intensifying both from the DIY (do-it-yourself) sheds and the increasing number of home stores," says Kate Calvery, an analyst with Seymour Pierce in a note to clients.

The broker keeps its "sell" rating on the stock and is reviewing its price target of 46.5 pence a share.

Reuters messaging rm://suzannah.benjamin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net