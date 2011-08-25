Shares in Molins Plc rise 8 percent after the maker of quality control instruments for the tobacco industry reports a more than doubling in its first-half pretax profit boosted by cost cuts and a higher demand for its products.

The company also maintains a positive outlook for the rest of the year.

"Although there is still uncertainty about testing regime which will be prescribed (by the Food and Drug Administration), the group's Arista Laboratories business is well placed to benefit from whatever regime is put in place," says analyst Michael O'Brien of Collins Stewart in a note to clients.

Arista Laboratories is an independent tobacco and smoke constituent analytical laboratory.

The broker maintains his "buy" rating on the stock and has a price target of 104 pence.

