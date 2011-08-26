Shares in Yule Catto rise 4.3 percent, the top FTSE 250 gainer, after the British chemicals maker posts a sharply higher first-half profit driven by strong demand in Asia and its PolymerLatex acquisition and says it expects to modestly beat expectations for the full-year.

"The acquisition will transform the group and the benefits will not be fully realised for some years. Potential cost synergies are likely to have been underplayed and revenue synergies have not been factored into forecasts," James Tetley, an analyst with Brewin Dolphin, says in a note to clients.

The broker retains its "buy" rating and price target of 270 pence on the stock.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://suzannah.benjamin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net